GambleCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. GambleCoin has a market capitalization of $19,402.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded up 113.7% against the US dollar. One GambleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GambleCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002901 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About GambleCoin

GambleCoin (CRYPTO:GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun.

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GambleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GambleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.