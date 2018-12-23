Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 6.44% of Garmin worth $893,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 15.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 86.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,510,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 678,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $44,862,658.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,298,400 shares of company stock worth $148,500,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $70.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

