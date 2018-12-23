Georgian Mining (GEO) Stock Price Up 8%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) shares rose 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.12 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 276,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 645,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).
In other news, insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,866.85).
About Georgian Mining (LON:GEO)
Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.
