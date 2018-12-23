Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $25,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 62,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILT. BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.71. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/gilat-satellite-networks-ltd-gilt-shares-bought-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.