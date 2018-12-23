Gilead Sciences (GILD) PT Set at $94.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.75.

GILD stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

