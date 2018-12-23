Gladstone Land (LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of LAND opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 466,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of September 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.79 per share.

