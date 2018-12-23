Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 67,045 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,045 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 21.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AFLAC by 21.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $49,642.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,950.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $150,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

