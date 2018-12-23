Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Diageo by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 428,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 125,249 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of DEO opened at $140.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.22 and a 12 month high of $151.30.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

