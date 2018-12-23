Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,529 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.16% of Citrix Systems worth $24,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $163,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Barclays increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,135,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

