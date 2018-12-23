Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

