Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $8,256.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00069180 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,117,492 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

"Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty "

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

