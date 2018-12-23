GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

In other news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

