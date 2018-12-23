Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 95 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NESN. Cfra set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 84 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 88.42.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

