Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Uxin (UXIN) to Neutral

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.10. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Uxin has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $338,088,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uxin during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $2,170,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $10,715,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

