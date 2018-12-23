Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News coverage about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the investment management company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Goldman Sachs Group’s score:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.27.

NYSE:GS opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $275.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

