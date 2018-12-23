Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,925,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 443,103 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,884,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,892,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,342 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

