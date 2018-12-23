Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 1,060,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 195,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%.

In related news, insider Ganesh Jois purchased 6,125 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,735.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 444.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 57.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 844,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

