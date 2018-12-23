Goodman Group (GMG) Plans $0.15 Interim Dividend

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

ASX:GMG opened at A$10.84 ($7.69) on Friday. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of A$7.34 ($5.21) and a 52 week high of A$8.93 ($6.33). The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59.

In other news, insider Anthony Rozic sold 442,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.55), for a total transaction of A$4,707,970.61 ($3,338,986.25). Also, insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

