Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Given a $23.00 Price Target at FBR & Co

FBR & Co set a $23.00 price objective on Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $670.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. Government Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. Government Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 145.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

