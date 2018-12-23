Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Graham worth $218,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Graham by 57.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total transaction of $637,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,237.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GHC stock opened at $629.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $537.40 and a twelve month high of $678.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.65 by $4.54. Graham had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

