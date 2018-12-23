Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.41% of Graham worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total value of $637,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,237.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GHC opened at $629.89 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $537.40 and a 12-month high of $678.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.65 by $4.54. Graham had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

