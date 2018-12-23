Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$58.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$53.39 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$45.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.69.

