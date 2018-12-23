Graphcoin (GRPH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $98.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 142.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $83,139.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 11,607,895 coins and its circulating supply is 7,188,197 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

