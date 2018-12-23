Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,771,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,593 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,346,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,378,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,590 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12,015.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 761,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 754,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 701,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $906,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $97.85 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $92.12 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

