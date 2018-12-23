Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,736,000 after buying an additional 452,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after buying an additional 2,229,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after buying an additional 1,846,753 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after buying an additional 2,976,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.55.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

