Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $4,522,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $68,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,477.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,100 shares of company stock worth $4,724,425. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

AAXN opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/great-lakes-advisors-llc-invests-236000-in-axon-enterprise-inc-aaxn.html.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.