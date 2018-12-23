Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,635 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $578,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ananth Naman sold 7,539 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $731,886.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,368.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $85.60 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCMP. Buckingham Research began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Cabot Microelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process. It provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

