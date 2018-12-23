Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 882,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,254,000 after buying an additional 118,794 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,760,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,965,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 257,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $224.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $223.85 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $7.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

