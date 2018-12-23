Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 593,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 393,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 240,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 294,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 231,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.62%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

