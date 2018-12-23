Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gannett by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Gannett by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Gannett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCI opened at $8.89 on Friday. Gannett Co Inc has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gannett from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

