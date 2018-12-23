Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRBK. TheStreet downgraded Green Brick Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Green Brick Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GRBK stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,922.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,718,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 654,853 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 756,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

