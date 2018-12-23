Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Insider Sells $593,818.92 in Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 44,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $593,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GPRE stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.97. Green Plains Inc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after buying an additional 135,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,392,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,141,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,141,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

