Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 36.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 43.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 26,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 41.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 98,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

