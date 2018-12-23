GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $453,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,497.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $214.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $209.91 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

