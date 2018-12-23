GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $460,000 in SPX Corp (SPXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,722,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,849,000 after buying an additional 291,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in SPX by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.47. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other SPX news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $488,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

