GTT Communications (GTT) Bond Prices Rise 1.8%

An issue of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) debt rose 1.8% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.875% coupon and will mature on December 31, 2024. The debt is now trading at $86.50 and was trading at $92.23 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

GTT Communications stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 944,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 1.13. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.19 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GTT Communications news, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,252.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 601,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,892.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 387,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $17,111,724.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,076,133 shares of company stock worth $76,268,822 over the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 48.8% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 181,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after buying an additional 814,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after buying an additional 814,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 464.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after buying an additional 431,926 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 400.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 47,769 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

