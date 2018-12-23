Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of -0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.08% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

