Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) CEO Sells $788,566.55 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Marcus Ryu sold 9,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $788,566.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,859,000.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,780,800.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Marcus Ryu sold 20,822 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $2,089,279.48.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 837.56, a P/E/G ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,268,000 after purchasing an additional 215,874 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,528,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,070 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 900,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,090,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson set a $118.00 price target on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

