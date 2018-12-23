Hacken (HKN) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $5,714.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00008226 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and Kuna. Over the last week, Hacken has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.06 or 0.11018865 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001386 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About Hacken

HKN is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,544,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,359,516 tokens. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

