Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark L. Schiller acquired 45,800 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,047,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

