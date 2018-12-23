Halliburton (HAL) Shares Gap Down to $27.14

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $27.14. Halliburton shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 21081572 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Halliburton to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $292,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

