Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $111.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.80 million. Harmonic reported sales of $100.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $402.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.70 million to $405.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $446.77 million, with estimates ranging from $429.10 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In other Harmonic news, Director Susan Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,216,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,216,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 66.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 43.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.66. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.