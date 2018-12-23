Harte Hanks (HHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of HHS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.24). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Harte Hanks worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

