Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Wirecard (WDI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €202.17 ($235.08).

WDI opened at €128.90 ($149.88) on Thursday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a twelve month high of €111.00 ($129.07).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

