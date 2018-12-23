HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 414 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,420,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 105.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.57.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $238.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.48 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

