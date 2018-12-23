HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

“Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $222M excluding debt. This includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value at $231M for the HTG EdgeSeq platform, with a 15% discount rate and 0% terminal growth rate.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.93. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 83.42% and a negative net margin of 74.94%. On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,506,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,387,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 331,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

