Head-To-Head Analysis: Anchor Bancorp (ANCB) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO)

Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Anchor Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Anchor Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anchor Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchor Bancorp $26.35 million 2.43 $2.19 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $14.03 million 1.69 $1.46 million N/A N/A

Anchor Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Anchor Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Anchor Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Anchor Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchor Bancorp 9.07% 7.23% 1.02% Quaint Oak Bancorp 10.52% 8.58% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anchor Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchor Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anchor Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Anchor Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anchor Bancorp is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Summary

Anchor Bancorp beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anchor Bancorp Company Profile

Anchor Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Anchor Bank that provides various banking products and services in Western Washington. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company also offers cash management services. Its investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and mutual funds. The company operates nine full-service banking offices located in Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, and Pierce counties, as well as a loan production office located in King County, Washington. Anchor Bancorp was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Lacey, Washington.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

