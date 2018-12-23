Head to Head Analysis: Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) versus Tauriga Sciences (TAUG)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Tauriga Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.67 million 49.84 -$65.71 million ($1.76) -1.91 Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Tauriga Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Foamix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 424.23%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals -2,049.92% -118.29% -99.30% Tauriga Sciences N/A -60.55% -31.23%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

