Head to Head Analysis: J Alexanders (JAX) vs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares J Alexanders and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Alexanders 3.50% 7.49% 5.22% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0.95% 6.96% 3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for J Alexanders and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 9 3 0 2.25

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $47.73, indicating a potential upside of 75.79%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than J Alexanders.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of J Alexanders shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of J Alexanders shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

J Alexanders has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J Alexanders and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Alexanders $233.26 million 0.50 $7.33 million $0.53 15.09 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.38 billion 0.26 $30.01 million $2.49 10.90

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than J Alexanders. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Alexanders, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

J Alexanders beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River). The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of September 19, 2018, it operated 45 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

