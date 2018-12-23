Head-To-Head Comparison: Nomad Foods (NOMD) and Nutrastar International (NUIN)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Nutrastar International (OTCMKTS:NUIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrastar International has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Nutrastar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 7.66% 10.14% 3.98% Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nomad Foods and Nutrastar International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nutrastar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.42%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Nutrastar International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and Nutrastar International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.21 billion 1.27 $154.28 million $1.13 14.31 Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrastar International.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Nutrastar International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About Nutrastar International

Nutrastar International Inc. engages in the production and supply of branded traditional Chinese medicine consumer products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Cordyceps Militaris, Organic and Specialty Food Products, and Functional Health Beverages. It primarily offers commercially cultivated Cordyceps Militaris, which is developed from wild strains of Cordyceps Militaris for use as an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes functional health beverages; and sells organic and specialty food products consisting of rice, flour, silage corn, and other agricultural products. Further, it is involved in the wholesale of Cordyceps Militaris products; and investment and property holding business. The company markets its products directly to consumers in Jiangsu and Anhui cities through various distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Shuaiyi International New Resources Development Inc. and changed its name to Nutrastar International Inc. in January 2010. Nutrastar International Inc. is headquartered in Harbin, the People's Republic of China.

